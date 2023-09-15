Man missing since late August may have been victim of foul play: police

Calgary police say a man who vanished late last month may have been the victim of foul play.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 6th Avenue S.E. on Friday and took two individuals in for questioning.

Christopher Stevenson, 37, was last seen on Aug. 24 at a building in the 600 block of 6th Avenue S.E.

In the days leading up to Aug. 24, Stevenson was seen driving a grey 2021 Dodge Ram, licence plate CPR 3434.

Police have since recovered the vehicle outside the city.

Police also found Stevenson's dog roaming the same area where the vehicle was found.

All attempts to locate or contact Stevenson by police and family have failed.

Initially, police said there was nothing to indicate foul play.

That changed over the course of the investigation.

Homicide investigators have taken over Stevenson's file and Friday, police said Stevenson may, in fact, have been the victim of foul play.

"We have been piecing together Christopher's activities leading up to his disappearance and are asking anyone who may have been in recent contact with him or anyone with information regarding his vehicle to come forward," said homicide unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a release issued Friday.

"CCTV and the tips we have received thus far have been critical in helping us advance this investigation, and we hope that someone out there has the final piece to the puzzle."

Stevenson is described as:

6'1";

185 lbs;

Of slim build;

Light-brown-haired; and

Blue-eyed.

When last seen, Stevenson was wearing:

A two-toned, flat-brimmed baseball cap;

A hoodie with images of skulls on it;

Black pants;

White shoes; and

A black medical mask.

Anyone with information about Stevenson's whereabouts, or who interacted with him prior to his disappearance is asked to contact police in Calgary at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.