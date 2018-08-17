A 33-year-old Calgary man will spend the next three months behind bars after pleading guilty to being an accessory to manslaughter.

Justin Cecil Scott, originally charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of Tyler Sanderson in 2016, entered a surprise guilty plea during his manslaughter trial on Friday but his admission was to an attempt to destroy evidence.

In the evening hours of May 15, 2016, an injured Sanderson was found outside his home in the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E. by members of his family. The 24-year-old had been beaten and shot and his wallet, rings and cell phone had been removed. Sanderson was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

An autopsy confirmed Sanderson had died as a result of the gunshot wound to his chest.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Justin Scott ended up with Sanderson’s Nexus 5 cell phone following the shooting. Scott visited a home in Doverglen in the hours following Sanderson’s death where he first attempted to smash the phone before placing the device in a bowl of acid in an effort to destroy evidence. Scott later threw the phone into a field near the southeast home.

In November of 2016, members of the Calgary Police Service found pieces of the phone in the field and determined, through the International Mobile Equipment Identity number, that the phone belonged to Sanderson.

Scott was originally charged with second degree murder in connection with Sanderson’s death but the charge was reduced to manslaughter.

On Friday, Scott received a 15 month sentence for pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact to an indicatable offence. With credit for the year he has previously served, Scott will spend three more months in prison.

Two other people were previously charged in connection with the events surrounding Sanderson’s death.

Dylan Irvin George Calf pleaded guilty to robbery in 2017 and Lori Ann Heavenfire, 36, has yet to have her manslaughter case heard.

Calgary Police Service officials say Sanderson’s death was the result of a drug deal turned violent.