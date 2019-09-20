Court officials say a man who was caught firing a paintball gun at a crowd outside Lethbridge's supervised consumption site pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday.

Jesse Bulman, 29, of Lethbridge was charged in connection with an attack that targeted a number of people gathered outside the city's safe consumption site on August 24, 2019.

Officials say a white Dodge truck drove past ARCHES Lethbridge at about midnight and multiple shots were fired from a paintball gun at them.

Two men were able to avoid being hit but a female staffer was hit multiple times.

Police say the offender fired again at a number of clients walking to the centre along 1 Avenue S., but none of those individuals were hit.

Bulman pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a weapon and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

With 41 days pretrial credit, he has 139 days left to serve.

The attack on the centre took place just two weeks after ARCHES released a report on the supervised consumption site that recorded a high uptake on service.

The report states between February 2018 and July 2019, there have been 267,754 visits to the site, with approximately 1,376 community members accessing it with an average of 663 visits per day.