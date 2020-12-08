CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been re-arrested after investigators learned of additional allegations, including luring and sexually assaulting a minor, as well as drug trafficking.

Michael Todd Mazar was initially arrested Nov. 4 on charges relating to the trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

Mazar was re-arrested Monday after investigators learned of another alleged instance of sexual coercion with a minor.

It is alleged between April and August of 2020, a 16-year-old girl was repeatedly assaulted. In addition to the charges from November, investigators have charged Mazar for obtaining sexual services, luring and sexually assaulting a minor, and drug trafficking.

It is believed Mazar arranged for the girl to be transported to his residence, where he attempted to use alcohol to intoxicate her. He also allegedly provided her with drugs and money in exchange for non-consensual sexual services.

Following his initial arrest, Mazar was charged in connection to a minor allegedly being coerced into sexual acts with himself and an adult woman in exchange for money and drugs. Mazar was released on conditions, and was present for his Nov. 18 court date.

Mazar currently remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact Amy Spence, a child abuse detective, at 403-428-5457.

As well, police encourage anyone who feels like they may be a victim of child abuse to contact themat 403-266-1234.

In Canada, there is no time limit for a victim to report a sexual assault to police.