Man recovering in hospital after fall in Waterton
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 9:58AM MDT
A man is recovering in a Calgary hospital after he was injured at a waterfall in Waterton Lakes National Park.
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Cameron Falls which is about 130 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.
The 30-year-old man, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to Pincher Creek by ground ambulance and then was airlifted by Stars Air Ambulance to Calgary.