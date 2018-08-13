

CTV Calgary Staff





A man is recovering in a Calgary hospital after he was injured at a waterfall in Waterton Lakes National Park.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Cameron Falls which is about 130 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.

The 30-year-old man, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to Pincher Creek by ground ambulance and then was airlifted by Stars Air Ambulance to Calgary.