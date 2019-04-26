The man taken into custody in relation to the disappearance of a Calgary mother and her 22-month-old daughter has been released but remains the prime suspect, police said Friday.

And investigators would now like to speak to anyone who saw a man in his 30s driving a grey, luxury SUV in the Bragg Creek and East Kananaskis areas between April 16 and 18. Officers believe he was in the area of the Fullerton Loop and Elbow Falls between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on April 18.

He may have been alone or with one or both of the victims, Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson. Police also believe he may have had mulch in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

A man was taken into custody on Thursday in the southeast neighbourhood of Cranston, the same community where Lovett lived with her daughter.

Lovett and Sanderson were last heard from on April 16 and were reported missing April 23 after failing to show up for a planned dinner with family.

Her bank card was last used on April 18 for an online delivery, however police said they don’t know who made that purchase.

A vehicle has also been seized.

Police have been focusing their search efforts on two places, the community of Cranston and wooded areas west of the city.

Along with a wooded area near Bragg Creek, police are also searching near several properties about 10 kilometres to the east of that, saying they were led there after analyzing electronic devices like cell phones, though they wouldn’t say who those belong to.

Property owners in the area, along with hikers and bikers, are being asked to keep an eye out for anything suspicious or if they see what looks like fresh mulch on the ground.

More than 50 officers from various agencies are assisting with the search.

Investigators have said little about the man now released from custody, other than that he was known to Lovett and her daughter and is known to police.

Police were initially investigating it as a missing persons case, then said on Thursday they have been unable to find any sign the pair are alive.

Police say Sanderson’s biological father is being cooperative with investigators.

Timeline of events:

April 16 – The last time anyone heard from Jasmine Lovett.

April 18 – The last time Lovett’s bank card was used, however they don't know who used it.

April 23 – Lovett and her daughter reported missing after failing to attend family dinner.

April 24 – Police appeal to the public for help finding them.

April 25 – Suspect taken into custody in Cranston.

– Police begin search of Cranston and Bragg Creek/Priddis area.

April 26 – Man taken into custody is released.

– Police say they want to talk to anyone who saw a man in his 30s driving a grey, luxury SUV in the Bragg Creek or East Kananaskis areas between April 16 and 18.