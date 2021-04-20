CALGARY -- A Calgary man who went missing from the community of Cornerstone last November was found dead in a pond in the city's northeast on Monday.

Avtar Singh Kalkat was last seen by his family at his home on November 7, 2020 and was seen a few hours later at a park in the area before he disappeared.

On Monday, Kalkat was located in a pond near the intersection of Stoney Trail and Country Hills Boulevard N.E. by police, with support from HAWCS.

Police say Kalkat's death is not criminal in nature.