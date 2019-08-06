Man rushed to hospital after fall at climbing centre
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:56PM MDT
A man was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition after a fall at a Calgary Climbing Centre facility, EMS say.
It happened just before noon Tuesday at the centre’s location on Aero Drive N.E.
Paramedics say the man suffered serious injuries after falling from an unknown height.
The man’s exact age and injuries are not yet known.