A Wednesday night stabbing at a southeast LRT station sent one man to hospital, landed a suspect in police custody, and inconvenienced a number of concert-goers who were attempting to leave Stampede Park.

According to police, a man was standing on the upper level of the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station at approximately 10:00 p.m. when he was stabbed multiple times by a male offender.

Emergency crews responded and located the injured 20-year-old man with a group of people standing around him. EMS officials confirm the man was transported by ambulance to hospital in critical, potentially life threatening condition, however he was later upgraded to stable condition.

The offender was arrested by police in the vicinity of the station.

Police closed the LRT station building, a section of the pedestrian overpass atop Macleod Trail and the spiral staircase on the west side of Macleod Trail. Transit users could still access the platform from the wheelchair ramp.

The police investigation began at nearly the same time the Thomas Rhett concert at the Scotiabank Saddledome let out.