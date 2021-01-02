CALGARY -- Calgary police say two men are in custody in connection with a shooting late Friday night.

Investigators tell CTV News they were called to the 5500 block of Centre St. N.E. at about 10:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from multiple serious injuries.

EMS confirm they took the man in serious, but stable condition to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.

Police scoured the area and soon located two men they say are responsible for the incident.

No charges have been laid, but the investigation is still ongoing.