Man sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle on Stoney Trail
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:52PM MST
CALGARY -- Calgary police have closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail near 16 Avenue N.E. after a man was hit by a vehicle.
Authorities first posted about the incident at about 5 p.m. and shut down the road shortly afterwards.
There are few details on how the man ended up in the highway but police are conducting an investigation.
The patient was taken to hospital in serious condition but his current status is not known.
More to come…