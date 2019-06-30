A man is recovering after he was hurt while trying to stop his own vehicle from crashing into a restaurant in Calgary.

The owner of the vehicle was sitting inside when he activated the vehicle's remote starter.

The vehicle, set to 'neutral', began to move forward, so he immediately tried to get the car to stop before it hit the building.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to turn it off, so the vehicle ended up crashing into the front window.

He suffered cuts to his arms and neck when the vehicle broke through the glass.

The driver was taken to hospital and he is expected to recover.