Man sent to hospital after car crashes into restaurant
A man was injured when he tried to stop his runaway vehicle from driving into the front window of a Calgary restaurant.
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 2:50PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 30, 2019 5:28PM MDT
A man is recovering after he was hurt while trying to stop his own vehicle from crashing into a restaurant in Calgary.
The owner of the vehicle was sitting inside when he activated the vehicle's remote starter.
The vehicle, set to 'neutral', began to move forward, so he immediately tried to get the car to stop before it hit the building.
Unfortunately, he wasn't able to turn it off, so the vehicle ended up crashing into the front window.
He suffered cuts to his arms and neck when the vehicle broke through the glass.
The driver was taken to hospital and he is expected to recover.