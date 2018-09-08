CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man sent to hospital after crashing into building
A male driver is in hospital after his car ran into the Scout and Lions' Hall on Bowness Road early Saturday.
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 11:08AM MDT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he crashed into a building in the northwest Calgary community of Bowness early Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:00 a.m. and found a single vehicle up against the Scout and Lion’s Hall at 8551 Bowness Road N.W.
The building suffered significant damage in the incident.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.