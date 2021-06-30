CALGARY -- Calgary firefighters were called to respond after two homes caught fire on Wednesday evening.

The first incident took place at about 5 p.m. on Radcliffe Drive S.E.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

It was quickly extinguished and EMS transported a man with unspecified injuries to hospital.

A second man was treated at the scene and released.

It's believed the fire began in the rear of the home and spread to the attic, while officials say the two men were injured when they went back into the home to search for their dog.

The dog is unaccounted for, but firefighters did rescue a pair of lizards.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

At about 5:40 p.m., fire crews were called to a second incident in the 200 block of Martinwood Way N.E.

Upon arrival, they found a two-storey home with flames coming out of the second floor.

Five adults managed to escape safely prior to the arrival of fire crews.

That fire was also extinguished quickly.

Fire officials say working in the extreme heat does cause issues for crews, making it very challenging to do their work.

Extra crews are brought in and shifts are rotated to ensure firefighters are properly rested and no one becomes dehydrated.