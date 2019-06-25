A man who was charged in connection with a violent home invasion that left a couple in their 70s with serious injuries has been sentenced to 11 years by a Calgary court.

Cory Owen Eide, of Clive, Alberta, was originally charged with break and enter, aggravated assault and unlawful confinement after police were called to a home invasion at a residence along Buckthorn Road N.W. on December 18, 2015.

At the time, police said a pair of men forced their way into the home and demanded money and valuables from the couple who lived there.

The couple in their 70s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Eide was charged after a year-long investigation by Calgary police.

On Monday, Eide was sentenced to 11 years but will serve just over 10 years with credit for time served.