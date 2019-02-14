

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary man has been sentenced for a dangerous chase that ended with a police officer shooting at a stolen truck.

Christopher Leaming, 23, was sentenced to six months for dangerous driving, possession of stolen property and a prohibited firearm.

Last July police followed Leaming , who was driving a stolen truck erratically on Macleod Trail.

A police cruiser rammed the truck and a tactical team member opened fire.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Leaming received credit for time already served.