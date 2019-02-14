CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man sentenced in stolen vehicle case that resulted in shot fired
Police boxed-in the vehicle just before shots were fired.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 2:51PM MST
A Calgary man has been sentenced for a dangerous chase that ended with a police officer shooting at a stolen truck.
Christopher Leaming, 23, was sentenced to six months for dangerous driving, possession of stolen property and a prohibited firearm.
Last July police followed Leaming , who was driving a stolen truck erratically on Macleod Trail.
A police cruiser rammed the truck and a tactical team member opened fire.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Leaming received credit for time already served.