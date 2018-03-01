The man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Rae Newman, his common-law partner, has been sentenced to life in jail with no possibility of parole for 17 years.

Kevin Rubletz, 33, was found guilty in November 2017 by a jury in connection with Newman’s murder in March 2015.

Newman’s body was found in a ditch outside Airdrie city limits in May 2015 after she was reported missing after leaving work at a business in Forest Lawn, one day before a custody hearing involving a son that the pair shared.

The court heard during the trial that Newman had been stabbed 75 times inside the vehicle that picked her up from work that night.

Testimony at the trial included details from witnesses and forensic evidence taken from inside Rubletz’s truck.

The second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

Crown prosecutors had sought a period of 17 years before parole for Rubletz while his lawyers wanted him to be up for parole in 12 to 15 years.