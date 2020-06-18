CALGARY -- A man is in hospital and a woman is custody following a bizarre incident involving a stolen truck and a port-a-pottie in Calgary's East Village on Thursday.

Police said a worker was removing waste from a port-a-pottie in a lot near Eighth Avenue S.E., behind the Central Public Library, when a woman suddenly jumped into his vacuum truck and started driving in circles.

She hit a man in his 40s on a bicycle and he suffered a suspected broken femur. The man was rushed to Foothills Hospital.

Police said the woman then jumped out of the truck and ran away but officers caught up to her and she was arrested at 12th Avenue and Ninth Street S.W.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.