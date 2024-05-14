Man seriously injured in crash near Okotoks dies in hospital

A man who was seriously injured in a crash near Okotoks almost two weeks ago has died.

At just before 2 p.m. on May 2, a fuel tanker struck a pickup truck in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, police said.

A 53-year-old man was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition while a second person, who was in another vehicle, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Neil Madden, identified by family members as the victim in the pickup truck, died in hospital over the weekend.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.