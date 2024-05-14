CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man seriously injured in crash near Okotoks dies in hospital

    Neil Madden, 53, was critically injured in a crash on Highway 2 on May 2, 2024. His family says he died in hospital 10 days later. Neil Madden, 53, was critically injured in a crash on Highway 2 on May 2, 2024. His family says he died in hospital 10 days later.
    Share

    A man who was seriously injured in a crash near Okotoks almost two weeks ago has died.

    At just before 2 p.m. on May 2, a fuel tanker struck a pickup truck in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, police said.

    A 53-year-old man was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition while a second person, who was in another vehicle, was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

    Neil Madden, identified by family members as the victim in the pickup truck, died in hospital over the weekend.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News