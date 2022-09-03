Man seriously injured in southwest Calgary incident

Calgary police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Saturday morning incident that took place in southwest Calgary.

Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to a home on the 900 block of 67 Avenue S.W. for reports of a break and enter and aggravated assault. Preliminary investigation suggests that an altercation took place between the homeowner and another person that resulted in serious injuries to the person.

The injured man was transported to hospital where he is in serious, but stable condition. Police said they haven't been able to speak to the injured man yet.

No other details were released.