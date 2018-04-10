A man was killed during a confrontation with police in the community of Bridgeland on Monday night.

Police say plainclothes officers were near 2 Avenue and 6 Street N.E. when an altercation happened between an officer and a man at about 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say the man was allegedly armed and that the officer fired a service weapon during the confrontation.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was not injured.

Emily Pohorelic has lived in the area for a few years and says she is concerned because the incident happened near a playground but is not surprised.

“This street, the street over is a little bit sketchier,” she said. “There’s always trouble people, you just got to be careful.”

ASIRT has been called in to investigate.

More to come…