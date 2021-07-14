CALGARY -- The man shot by Calgary police on an LRT platform was carrying a replica handgun, according to an update from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Passengers reported seeing a man with a handgun on a train leaving the Westbrook Station just after 1:30 p.m. on July 7.

The train was stopped at the Sirocco Station and police began the process of removing passengers.

"The man remained on the train while all other riders were removed, but witnesses confirmed that the man appeared to be passed out in the second of three train cars, with the handgun resting on his lap," read a release.

"Once the train had been evacuated, police unsuccessfully attempted over the course of the next several hours to wake the man with the use of a loudspeaker."

Just before 4:30 p.m., the man got up and walked off the train, "carrying what appeared to be a handgun in his left hand," said police.

The man began walking east down the platform, while placing the handgun in his front waistband.

Police then confronted him and one officer fired two rounds from his service firearm, hitting the man twice and knocking him to the ground.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition, where he remains. A replica handgun was seized by police.

ASIRT investigates whenever someone is seriously injured or killed while interacting with police.