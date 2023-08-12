Man shot in parking lot at Market Mall in Calgary

A man was shot in the parking lot of Market Mall in Calgary Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in the south parking lot near the Apple Store around 2:14 p.m.

CTV News has learned that a man sitting in the driver's side seat of a black Jeep was shot three times in the parking lot.

A woman who said she was a registered nurse began performing CPR on the man, who was lying on the ground and appeared unresponsive.

At 2:38 p.m., an ambulance transported the man to hospital.

Police have taped off the south parking lot.

"We were just walking to our car and we heard three loud bangs and seen a puff of smoke come out and we heard casings and we just started panicking," said shopper Justine Drew. "My husband went to go check on the person because he's a first aider.

Shopper Justine Drew heard a man shot outside Market Mall Saturday afternoon

"I'm very scared," she said. "I'm shaking."

Drew said she saw a silver SUV that she believes was involved pull away from the scene right after the incident.

An Apple store employee said that he was aware of an incident and that some of the area around the store was blocked off, but he hadn't actually heard anything.

He said the store remained open and that customers could continue to access it through Safeway or other entrances to get in until 8 p.m.

CTV News has reached out to Cadillac Fairview, the owners of the mall, and the Calgary police for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.