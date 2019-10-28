CALGARY – Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday evening in the northeast community of Skyview Ranch.

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Skyview Ranch Road following reports of a shooting.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have not released a description of a suspect in connection with the incident.

This incident was the third shooting in northeast Calgary over the weekend and the second shooting of Sunday. According to police, it’s not believed any of the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.