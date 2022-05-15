Man shot in the leg after 'verbal altercation' at Rocky View County home

A Saturday afternoon shooting in Rocky View County, Alta., sent a 38-year-old man to hospital.

According to RCMP, officers responded minutes after 1:10 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Investigators learned a verbal altercation occurred, resulting in a man grabbing a firearm and shooting the victim in the leg, with the shooter fleeing from the home.

STARS transported the injured victim in stable condition to a Calgary hospital to undergo surgery.

Mounties say the alleged shooter later returned to the crime scene and surrendered without incident.

Nolan Ryan Wade, 34, of Rocky View County, faces four charges, including aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.

Wade remains in custody and is to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Thursday.