Man shot several times during suspected 'targeted' attack: CPS

A man was sent to hospital Sunday after being shot several times while he was in the hallway of an apartment building, according to Calgary police.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Northmount Drive NW in Collingwood just after 12 p.m.

According to CPS, a man in his 40s was in the hallway of an apartment building when he was shot several times. Police said the victim and the shooter know each other and that the incident appears to be a targeted attack.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers arrested a man, who is also in his 40s, just before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Renfrew Drive NE.