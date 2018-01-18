Police are looking for a man, deemed a high-risk domestic offender, on multiple warrants in connection with domestic violence.

Ernest Marcel Boostrom, 52, is being sought in connection with 15 criminal warrants for domestic offences.

Boostrom is being monitored by the Habitual Offender Management and Enforcement Team.

He is described as:

170 cm

73 kg

medium build

black hair

brown eyes

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org