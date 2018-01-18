CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man sought on warrants for domestic violence
Ernest Marcel Boostrom, 52, is wanted on multiple warrants for domestic offences. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 5:21PM MST
Police are looking for a man, deemed a high-risk domestic offender, on multiple warrants in connection with domestic violence.
Ernest Marcel Boostrom, 52, is being sought in connection with 15 criminal warrants for domestic offences.
Boostrom is being monitored by the Habitual Offender Management and Enforcement Team.
He is described as:
- 170 cm
- 73 kg
- medium build
- black hair
- brown eyes
Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477