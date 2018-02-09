CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man sought on warrants in Didsbury abduction case arrested
Mitch Engler, wanted in connection with a kidnapping case in Didsbury, was arrested by RCMP on Feb. 8.
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 12:53PM MST
A man who was wanted by RCMP in connection with a kidnapping case in Didsbury last month has been arrested.
Officials say that Mitch Engler was wanted for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint in late January.
RCMP says that they were first notified about the incident on January 23, when a witness called them at around 6:00 p.m. to say that a man had been abducted by a group of men.
The victim was threatened with bodily harm if he didn’t pay his captors a sum of money.
About a week later, RCMP arrested three suspects believed to be connected with the case and seized a number of firearms believed to be involved from a travel trailer near Olds.
Mounties also sought Engler in connection with the incident, and issued a warrant for his arrest on January 30.
Engler was arrested on February 8 by members of the Didsbury and Olds RCMP.
He is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on February 12.