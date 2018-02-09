A man who was wanted by RCMP in connection with a kidnapping case in Didsbury last month has been arrested.

Officials say that Mitch Engler was wanted for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint in late January.

RCMP says that they were first notified about the incident on January 23, when a witness called them at around 6:00 p.m. to say that a man had been abducted by a group of men.

The victim was threatened with bodily harm if he didn’t pay his captors a sum of money.

About a week later, RCMP arrested three suspects believed to be connected with the case and seized a number of firearms believed to be involved from a travel trailer near Olds.

Mounties also sought Engler in connection with the incident, and issued a warrant for his arrest on January 30.

Engler was arrested on February 8 by members of the Didsbury and Olds RCMP.

He is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on February 12.