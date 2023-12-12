CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man stabbed at Westbrook LRT station, police investigating

    A man was stabbed multiple times at the Westbrook LRT station early Tuesday morning, police said.

    Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a southwest LRT station Tuesday morning.

    At 6:45 a.m., someone called 911 from the Westbrook LRT station.

    A man was found in the area suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Police say the stabbing occurred inside the LRT station. There are no suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

