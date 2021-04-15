CALGARY -- A man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing Thursday evening.

The incident took place around 6:25 p.m., when Calgary police officers were notified by EMS about a man who received multiple stab wounds at 1125 8 Avenue S.W.

The man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

No arrests were made.

Police remain on scene.

This is a developing story…