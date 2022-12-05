Man stabbed in downtown Calgary; police seek suspect

Calgary Police were investigating a stabbing at or near Alpha House on Monday evening.

Police say they were called to the area of the downtown shelter at 7:14 p.m.

Officers found a male victim suffering from a stab wound.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition, EMS confirm, and police say his current condition has been upgraded to serious, but stable.

No arrests have been made yet, as police are still trying to piece together what exactly happened.

No suspect description has been made available as of this writing but police say they believe they are looking for a single male offender.