A 26-year-old man remains in Chinook Regional Hospital in serious condition and a 30-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following a Monday afternoon stabbing at a red light in Lethbridge.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, the two men and a 27-year-old woman had been involved in a fight Monday morning but the three left the scene in two separate vehicles. At approximately noon, the two vehicles came to a stop at the intersection of 3 Avenue and 12 Street South. The 26-year-old man exited his vehicle and proceeded to smash the windshield of the other vehicle with a snow brush.

The 30-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman exited the vehicle with the damaged windshield and confronted the man. The 26-year-old who had smashed the windshield struck the woman. The 30-year-old man intervened and, after being hit himself, stabbed the other man multiple times.

The injured man was left on the road and the members of the other party drove away.

A passenger who had been in the vehicle with the 26-year-old man helped him back into the vehicle and drove him to the Chinook Regional Hospital.

Members of the LPS located and arrested the stabbing suspect a short time after the attack.

William Edward Fick, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The accused remains in police custody ahead of his judicial interim release hearing.

Anyone who witnessed either of the altercations is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444.