Police are investigating an early evening stabbing in the city's southeast that sent one man to hospital.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a strip mall in 2900 block of 17 Avenue Southeast following reports of a stabbing. An injured, bleeding man told police he had been stabbed and EMS transported the man to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

CPS officials say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

