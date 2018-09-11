A man has been transported to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries and CTrain service in the northeast has been disrupted following a collision involving a pedestrian and a train.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. at a location along Saddletowne Circle N.E. near the boundary between the communities of Saddle Ridge and Martindale.

The man, age not confirmed, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. EMS officials say his condition at the time of transport was considered serious and potentially life threatening.

CTrain service between McKnight and Saddletowne stations was halted following the collision. Calgary Transit is currently transporting passengers between the two stations on shuttle buses.

Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating the crash.