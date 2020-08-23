CALGARY -- One man is in hospital after being hit by a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of 44th Avenue N.W. and Bowglen Road N.W.

The man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital.

A few blocks away, a person yelled at the vehicle to slow down, prompting the driver to wave a gun. The driver then dumped the vehicle in an alley near 46 Avenue and 83 Street N.W.

The man attempted to carjack a second vehicle, but the owner refused.

That prompted the would-be carjacker to knock him down, and take his wallet.

Police continue to investigate.