Man struck by stolen vehicle in Sunday afternoon incident in northwest
Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 4:42PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 23, 2020 5:05PM MDT
A man is in hospital after being struck by a stolen vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
The incident took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of 44th Avenue N.W. and Bowglen Road N.W.
The man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital.
A few blocks away, a person yelled at the vehicle to slow down, prompting the driver to wave a gun. The driver then dumped the vehicle in an alley near 46 Avenue and 83 Street N.W.
The man attempted to carjack a second vehicle, but the owner refused.
That prompted the would-be carjacker to knock him down, and take his wallet.
Police continue to investigate.