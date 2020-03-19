CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating whether reports of gunshots in a northeast neighbourhood Wednesday night and the admission of a man to an area hospital with a gunshot wound are related.

Officers responded to the Peter Lougheed Centre at around 10 p.m. after a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg arrived at the emergency room.

Police taped off a vehicle in the hospital's parking lot that appeared to have several bullet holes along the driver's side.

The man's arrival to hospital occurred approximately an hour after reports of gunshots near the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 64th Street Northeast.

Investigators have not determined if the events are connected but do believe the shooting was targeted and the victim knew the shooter. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The gunshot victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone who has information about either event is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.