CALGARY – One man was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition following an early morning stabbing.

According to police, a cab driver called 9-1-1 after finding a man suffering from multiple stab wounds shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. Emergency crews responded to the intersection of 17th Ave.(International Avenue) and 35 St. S.E. and the stabbing victim was transported to hospital by ambulance in life threatening condition.

As of 3 a.m., the man's condition had been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing. Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.