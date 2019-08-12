Calgary police are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound ran into the IMAX theatre at Chinook mall.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot just after 9 p.m. somewhere around 5th Street S.W., which is the road that runs parallel on the west side of the mall.

The man then ran into the theatre and into a washroom to treat his wound and was then greeted by officers.

EMS says the shooting victim was transported to Foothills hospital in non-life threatening condition, where he remains in stable condition.

CPS confirmed to CTV News they are now looking for four men who were believed to be in a vehicle seen on 5th Street S.W.

A description of the suspects or the vehicle was not available.