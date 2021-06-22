CALGARY -- A Tuesday morning fire in a trailer parked in the Meridian Industrial Park sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a commercial yard in the 1200 block of Moraine Road N.E. — near the Barlow Trail and 16 Avenue N.E. interchange — at around 5 a.m. following reports of heavy smoke and flames.

The flames from a burning trailer threatened neighbouring buildings and unoccupied trailers. According to Calgary Fire Department officials, firefighters forced their way into the yard to douse the flames as there was limited access to the area.

A man suffering from burns and smoke inhalation was found on scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment of his severe injuries.

One Calgary Fire Department member suffered minor injuries during the response and was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are expected to remain in the area for most of the morning to ensure hotspots don't reignite.