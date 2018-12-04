CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in downtown core
Emergency crews attend to a man who was hit by a vehicle along 2 Street SW early Tuesday afternoon (image courtesy: Nat Warnock)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 3:19PM MST
A pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being struck along a downtown road early Tuesday afternoon.
EMS officials confirm a man was hit by a vehicle at approximately 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of 9 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest. The man suffered multiple injuries considered to be serious but non-life threatening and was transported by ambulance.
A section of 2 Street was closed to traffic following the collision. Police continue to investigate the incident.