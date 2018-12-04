

CTV Calgary Staff





A pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being struck along a downtown road early Tuesday afternoon.

EMS officials confirm a man was hit by a vehicle at approximately 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of 9 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest. The man suffered multiple injuries considered to be serious but non-life threatening and was transported by ambulance.

A section of 2 Street was closed to traffic following the collision. Police continue to investigate the incident.