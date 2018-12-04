

CTV Calgary Staff





A 69-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital after being struck by a CPS vehicle along a downtown road early Tuesday afternoon.

EMS officials confirm a man was hit by a vehicle at approximately 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of 9 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest. The man suffered multiple injuries considered to be serious but non-life threatening and was transported by ambulance.

The Calgary Police Service confirms the 2009 GMC Sierra involved in the incident was an unmarked CPS unit. The 69-year-old man had been crossing 2 street when the CPS truck backed into him. The man suffered serious injuries to his chest and pelvis.

A section of 2 Street was closed to traffic following the collision. The Calgary Police Service collision reconstruction unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service traffic unit at 403-567-4000 or anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers.