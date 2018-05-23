A 32-year-old man was transported to a Calgary-area hospital in life threatening condition early Wednesday morning after he was attacked in the village of Duchess, north of Brooks.

According to Brooks RCMP, officers were called to a location in Duchess along Railway Avenue shortly before 2:00 a.m. following reports of an assault.

Witness reports indicated two male suspects had been attempting to steal a truck when a bystander intervened and tried to halt their effort. The suspects attacked the bystander before driving off.

The responding officers located the victim in medical distress with life threatening injuries. The injured man was transported to a hospital in Calgary where, as of Wednesday afternoon, his condition has stabilized.

Additional RCMP resources were deployed to the scene but the suspects and the suspect vehicle have not been located.

Anyone with information regarding Wednesday morning’s assault in Duchess is asked to contact the Brooks RCMP detachment at 403-362-5535 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Duchess is located approximately 15 kilometres north of the City of Brooks on Highway 873 and approximately 150 kilometres east of Calgary.