Man taken into custody after Sunday incident in Lethbridge
An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
Lethbridge police continue to investigate a high-risk incident that took place over the weekend.
It happened Sunday afternoon in a home on Lynx Crescent North.
Residents were asked to stay away from the area.
Several hours later, police took one male suspect into custody.
So far, investigators have not released any details about the incident or whether charges are pending.