Man taken to hospital after downtown Calgary shooting

Calgary police say a man is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in the downtown core.

Officials told CTV News on Wednesday police were called to the Central Library shortly before noon for reports of a shooting.

They say a fight had broken out on a city bus and several of the people involved were armed.

One man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and two other people were arrested.

Police are searching the area for any other suspects.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…