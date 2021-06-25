Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after incident at Calgary's Lake Chaparral
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 5:22PM MDT
EMS says they were called to Lake Chaparral Friday for reports of a possible drowning.
CALGARY -- Emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at a lake in southeast Calgary Friday afternoon.
EMS tells CTV News they responded to the scene at Lake Chaparral shortly after 3:30 p.m.
There are no details about what happened, but an adult male was taken to hospital.
It is not known what condition he was in at the time.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…