Man taken to hospital after stabbing in southeast home
Police are looking for a man in his 30s who allegedly stabbed another man in a Forest Lawn apartment.
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 12:10PM MST
A suspect is being sought after a man was stabbed during a reported fight that broke out in Forest Lawn early Saturday.
Police say they were called to a building, in the 2400 block of 48 Street S.E., for reports of an altercation.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition but he’s expected to recover.
Police are looking for his attacker, another man in his 30s, who could be the victim’s roommate.