A suspect is being sought after a man was stabbed during a reported fight that broke out in Forest Lawn early Saturday.

Police say they were called to a building, in the 2400 block of 48 Street S.E., for reports of an altercation.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition but he’s expected to recover.

Police are looking for his attacker, another man in his 30s, who could be the victim’s roommate.