Man taken to hospital following stabbing outside northwest library

Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon in the northwest.

Officials told CTV News police responded to a scene outside the Louise Riley library on 14 Avenue N.W. around 3 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived and found a man had been stabbed.

EMS took the victim – an adult male – to hospital. He was listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no information on any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.