Man taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from southeast Calgary multiplex fire

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a multiplex fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday evening.

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of 44 Street S.E. in the neighbourhood of Forest Lawn-Forest Heights just before 9 p.m.

Police confirmed a man had been pulled from the residence by fire crews and taken to the Foothills Hospital for care.

At the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the basement unit of the multiplex.

Arson investigators are attending the scene to determine the cause.

Police had a portion of 44 Street blocked off between 14 Avenue and 15 Avenue while crews worked.