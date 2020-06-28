Advertisement
Man taken to hospital in serious condition after stabbing
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 12:12PM MDT
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing on 10 Avenue S.W. early Sunday morning. (File)
CALGARY -- Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in southwest Calgary.
Officials tell CTV News they were called to the scene, in the 700 block of 10 Avenue S.W., at about 1:50 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.
There are no details about what led up to the stabbing, but police say they are investigating.