Man threatened Calgary Transit riders with an axe: police

Charges are pending against a man who Calgary Police say boarded a CTrain and threatened passengers with a hatchet.

Officers were called to the Martindale LRT station at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to deal with an aggressive man.

Police say the suspect had boarded the train, pulled out a hatchet from underneath his jacket and "became very aggressive towards passengers."

"No passengers were injured, but the window separating the driver from the passengers was broken," police said in a statement.

A witness called 911, then got out of their vehicle to attempt to stop the attacker until police arrived.

Responding officers arrested the armed man and EMS took him to hospital.

Police say he faces several Criminal Code offences.

Officials thanked the person who made the initial call and stepped in to help.

Additional witnesses are encouraged to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips